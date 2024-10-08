Hoofbeat, formerly known as Country Fest, has revealed its 2025 lineup, which is set to feature Chris Young, Tyler Hubbard, and Gretchen Wilson, as well as previously announced headliners Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, and Riley Green.

The annual music festival, dubbed the largest country music and camping event in the U.S. since its 1987 debut, will take place on June 26-28, 2025 at the Chippewa Valley Music Festival grounds in Cadott, Wisconsin.

L I N E U P 🌾 Let’s get a ‘lil rowdy 🍻 #WildWildWisco pic.twitter.com/hUbxr8Dy4D — Hoofbeat (@HoofbeatWI) October 3, 2024

“The introduction of Hoofbeat’s new name, coupled with early headliner reveals, has already generated significant buzz,” festival promoter Wade Asher said in a press release. “We’re grateful for the overwhelming enthusiasm and can’t wait to bring our fans back for a festival experience that perfectly blends tradition with fresh, engaging activities that define the heart of Hoofbeat.”

This year’s edition will see the performances from Riley Green, Gretchen Wilson, Chase Matthew, Michael Ray, Matt Stell, John Morgan, Graham Barham, and Just Jayne on the first day of the event, June 26.

Lainey Wilson, Tyler Hubbard, Niko Moon, Gavin Adcock, Darryl Worley, Drew Baldridge, Elvie Shane, and Ian Harrison will take over the stages on Friday, June 27. Saturday, June 28 will feature performances from Chris Young, Corey Kent, Chris Lane, Tyler Braden, George Birge, Kelsey Hart, Harper Grace, with Brooks & Dunn closing the Hoofbeat’s 2025 edition.

The event is gearing up to welcome more than 45 bands across five stages. In addition to the acts above, festival-goers will enjoy the music by Hailey James, Adam Warner, Rafe Carlson, Blue Collar 40, Chad Johnson, along with Ava Connell, Mark Taylor, Tailgate Revival, Jessie Campbell Band, Raquel & The Wildflowers, Dan Lepien, Bourbon Sons, Travis Thamert, Nathan King, and If Nothing Else.

With over 7,500 campsites all within walking distance from the concert area, the organization offers camping convenience, but for those who prefer a hotel for accommodation, it also provides daily shuttle services from nearby locations.

The 37-year-old festival is taking on the new name that organizers say better reflects its essence and future direction. The rebrand to “Hoofbeat” is described as a nod to the festival’s Wisconsin roots, with a fresh perspective for the future.

The country event previously hosted big-name acts like Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan, Johnny Cash, and Brad Paisley, among many others.

Festival-goers can obtain their tickets to the 2025 edition of the event via the ticket purchasing options below:

