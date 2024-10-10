The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan broke attendance records on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.15,935 fans packed the venue, marking the highest attendance for any group stage match in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

The match, part of the ongoing tournament in the United Arab Emirates, has highlighted the growing interest in women’s sports on a global scale. The previously held record was 13,432 attendees during the 2020 tournament when India took on Australia at Sydney’s ENGIE Stadium.

The previous largest crowd for a women’s cricket match remains at 86,174, who attended the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup between India and Australia.

On the field, the match saw India securing victory against Pakistan, winning by six wickets. India is set to take on Sri Lanka on Wednesday at Dubai International Stadium. Meanwhile, Pakistan will face defending champions Australia on October 11.