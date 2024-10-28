VetsAid and Joe Walsh were set to bring the 8th annual VetsAid concert to New York on Veterans Day, however, the gig has now been called-off.

The show was set to take place on Monday, November 11 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, featuring performances from country star Eric Church, the rockers of Toto, R&B’s Kool & The Gang, and the iconic Walsh of the Eagles.

Walsh announced the news alongside the non-profit veteran organization, revealing that the concert has been cancelled due to “reasons beyond their control.” No further information was given regarding the cancellation, though the organization noted that it will still disburse $400,000 in grants to the recently-announced recipients.

“The wellbeing of our veterans and their families remains my foremost concern and the primary mission of VetsAid,” Walsh said in a statement. “While I am disappointed in the cancellation of this year’s event and apologize for any inconvenience to our fans, I am thrilled to share that VetsAid will provide $400,000 in grants to these fine organizations who will focus these funds on the ground in New York and New Jersey to veterans who have sacrificed so much and asked for so little in return.”

These recipients include organizations like America’s VetDogs, Hire Heroes Foundation, Project Refit, Fourblock, Travis Manion Foundation, Vets4Warriors, Our Military Kids, HunterSeven Foundation, Merging Vets & Players Homeward Bound Adirondacks, AMVETS Service Foundation of New Jersey, North Country Veterans Association, and Foundation for Women Warriors.

Ticketholders for the 2024 VetsAid concert will receive refunds via point of purchase.