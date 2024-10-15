Tony Award-winning actor, known for his performance in “Merrily We Roll Along,” makes a comeback to Broadway for the new musical “Just in Time.” Jonathan Groff will portray singer-songwriter Bobby Darin in the show, which is scheduled to begin previews on March 28, 2025, ahead of an opening on April 23 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

Tony Award winner Alex Timbers will helm the direction, while Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver writes the book with music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick. Based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, the musical has a choreography by Shannon Lewis. Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and John Frost will serve as lead producers on the show.

“Bobby Darin was a supernova,” Geoff said. “He blazed his way through every corner of the entertainment industry, but his enormous talent, charisma, and pure genius were most on display when he was letting it rip in front of a crowd. This primal passionate love affair he had with the audience was the inspiration for our show’s conceit.”

A member of the Brill Building gang of struggling songwriters in early years of his career, Darin then released hit songs including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash,” and “Dream Lover.” In his short life, he explored all genres of music, such as pop, jazz, country, and folk music. He also appeared on films, and even won a Golden Globe Award for his first film, Come September, in 1962.

For the musical, the Circle in the Square Theatre will be turned into a nightclub that resembles one of the venues where Darin performed in the past.

“Bobby Darin worked across many genres of music, but he was most alive performing in intimate nightclubs,” said director Timbers in a statement.

“And so, it was vital to Jonathan and myself that we stage ‘Just in Time’ at Circle in the Square. This is where we could build an environmental nightclub setting including a live, onstage big band that will allow the same sort of intimacy and electrifying audience connection that both Bobby and Jonathan are known for.”

Jonathan Groff’s Broadway debut dates back to 2005 when he performed in “In My Life”. He was nominated for Tony Awards for his roles in “Spring Awakening” (2006) and “Hamilton” (2015). The actor won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for playing Franklin Shepard in the musical revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along” in 2024.

TV audience knows Groff from his roles in the Fox musical-comedy series “Glee”, the Netflix period crime drama “Mindhunter”, the HBO comedy-drama series “Looking”, and so on. His film credits include “Taking Woodstock”, “The Matrix Resurrections”, and the Disney animated “Frozen” franchise.

Complete members of the creative team and company will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for “Just in Time” will go on sale to the general public on October 23. A priority access pre-sale begins on October 21. Visit the musical’s official website for pre-sale and more information.