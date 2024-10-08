Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor are set to headline the “Concert for Carolina” – a benefit concert aimed at raising funds for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

The event, scheduled for October 26, is set to take place at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, with all proceeds will be directed toward providing aid to the storm-battered Carolina region. The concert will be hosted by ESPN’s Marty Smith and Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley. Additional performers are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the show.

“This concert took so much planning, work, and coordination from so many people,” Combs said in a social media post. “I’m so thankful to everyone who helped make this a possibility on such short notice. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday and 100% of all proceeds will be going directly to those who need it most.”

For headliners Combs, Church, and Taylor, the concert holds a special place as they all hail from North Carolina. While Strings is originally from Michigan, the Grammy-winning bluegrass musician has a deep connection to the Carolinas, having performed in the region numerous times throughout his career.

“This is my home,” Church said. “It’s in every fiber of who I am. Our family members, friends, neighbors and communities are in dire need. I’m honored to share the stage with an incredible lineup in order to help meet those needs. Through the dark, light will shine.”

Proceeds from the “Concert for Carolina” will be divided between the charitable foundations of both Combs and Church. Church’s share of the funds will go to his Chief Cares foundation, which specializes in providing direct and immediate aid to families impacted by disasters like Hurricane Helene.

Combs, on the other hand, will distribute his portion of the proceeds among Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC. He is also planning to designate another organization to benefit from the funds, though details of that partnership have yet to be announced.

Tickets for the benefit show will be available starting Thursday, October 10 at 10 a.m. EST through the event’s official website.