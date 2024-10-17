Melissa Bubb-Clarke, the former senior vice president of Music & Live Events at Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), joins Live Nation Canada as chief commercial officer (CCO).

Bubb-Clarke previously managed event programming and production at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and Coca-Cola Coliseum as well as Live Nation Canada’s corporate partnerships agency, with more than 20 years of entertainment industry experience under her belt.

The Canadian executive is no stranger to the entertainment giant — as she previously worked at the company as regional vice president of marketing and later vice president of client service — in addition to her various collaborations with the Live Nation team during her role as overseeing entertainment programming at MLSE.

Bubb-Clarke told Billboard Canada that she was excited to join the Live Nation Canada team as chief commercial officer. “It’s such an exciting time in the live music space, I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to help grow the business further and work with the best team in the biz.”

“Melissa brings an impressive track record, and we are beyond delighted to be welcoming her back into the Live Nation Canada family,” Wayne Zronik, President of Business Operations at Live Nation Canada, added.

Bubb-Clarke announced her move as her “dream job, 26 years in the making!” on her LinkedIn. She recalled starting as receptionist and have since taken various marketing and sponsorship positions along the way.

“My most recent role, leading the incredible Live Entertainment team at MLSE where together we saw exponential growth in the business, led me to this day,” she went on. “Thank you to all of my colleagues and collaborators, I truly love working in this industry and am grateful for all the support and challenges that have brought me here.”

She concluded her message quoting “the infamous” Doja Cat, “I haven’t been waiting for this my whole life, I have been preparing.”

Melissa Bubb-Clarke also sits on the board of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, Juno Awards, Canadian Live Music Association and the Unison Benevolent Fund.