WWE’s NXT will head to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this November, taking over the 2300 Arena — formerly the ECW Arena.

NXT will take place on Wednesday, November 6. Wrestling fans can also catch the action on The CW, airing at 8 p.m. ET.

“The city of Philadelphia has a rich wrestling history, and we are excited to bring a night of unforgettable action to such a storied venue,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

NXT made its television debut on The CW Network earlier this month for appearances in Chicago and St. Louis. The news follows a five-year agreement between WWE and The CW Network for NXT to make its broadcast television debut for the first time in its 13-year history. Throughout the season, NXT will air 52 weekly events.

NXT is the latest live sporting event to join The CW, following suit of ACC football and basketball, Pac-12 football, and LIV Golf.

Find NXT tickets below — on sale now.

