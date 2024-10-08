Oak View Group, the for-profit company managing Dallas’ Fair Park, revealed that its operating expenses are $2 million more than the park is expected to bring-in.

According to Dallas’ Fox 4, the news precedes an audit was set to be released that will show donor money intended for capital projects was mishandled.

Oak View Group’s division OVG360 manages the property alongside the non-profit Fair Park First, which raises money for capital projects. OVG General Manager Stacey Church told the city council that the company has been “saddled with inclement weather and emergency repairs,” causing them to “overspend.” Additionally, OVG360 pointed to the Cotton Bowl, as its renovations has hurt their revenue.

Greg O’Dell, OVG360 President, said Fair Park is short $3 million for the fiscal year of 2025, with most of that money relating to operating expenses. This means the organization might require a subsidy from the city, however, Dallas City Councilwoman Paula Blackmon told O’Dell “we have no money.”

While the stadium usually brings in $800,000 a year, questions remain regarding how that money is being spent. The council pointed to a whistleblower, who questioned if the donor funds were being used for operating expenses. On Wednesday, Fair Park will submit an audit, and a second audit by the city of Dallas is expected in the future. Executives from Oak View Group will return to the city for a full city council meeting next week.