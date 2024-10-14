Peso Pluma announced the cancellation of two of his Florida shows following the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton.

Pluma was scheduled to perform at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on October 16 and at Miami’s Kaseya Center on October 17 as part of his Exodo Tour 2024. However, with parts of Florida suffering widespread damage and millions still without power, the singer decided to cancel two of his shows.

His representative confirmed the cancellation on Friday, October 11, citing concerns over the state’s natural disaster and the well-being of Floridians as primary reasons for the decision. Peso Pluma, alongside his record label Double P Records and management Prajin Parlay Inc., has also made a financial contribution to local relief organizations working on the ground to support victims of the hurricane.

“Due to the natural disasters affecting the communities of Florida, Peso Pluma has announced today that he will cancel his Tampa and Miami Exodo Tour shows to stand in solidarity with those affected by the recent hurricanes,” an official statement from the artist’s representatives stated. “In addition, with his label Double P Records and management Prajin Parlay Inc., Peso has donated funds to local hurricane relief organizations.”

Ticket holders who purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically receive refunds for the canceled performances.