Phish will return to New York City this December to celebrate the New Year. The band has announced a four-show run at Madison Square Garden (MSG), scheduled from December 28 to 31.

This upcoming series of performances is a continuation of a long-standing tradition for the group, which first took the MSG stage in 1994. After this year’s run, Phish will have performed at The Garden 87 times.

This year, Phish became the second act to ever perform at Las Vegas’ Sphere venue in April. Additionally, the band ventured into festival organization and launched their own event called Mondegreen. They also released their 16 studio album, Evolve, on July 12.

The band is also slated to perform a three-night series at Albany’s MVP Arena from October 25 to 27. Proceeds from these concerts will go to the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program, which focuses on providing treatment for those recovering from addiction.

Additionally, Phish will return to their Riviera Maya concert getaway in 2025 – set to take place in Mexico from January 29 to February 1.

General ticket sales for the Madison Square Garden Shows are set to begin Friday, October 11, at 12 p.m. EST.

Phish 2024-2025 Tour Dates

10/25 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

10/26 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

10/27 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

12/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/31 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/29 — Quintana Roo, MX @ Moon Palace Cancun

01/30 — Quintana Roo, MX @ Moon Palace Cancun

01/31 — Quintana Roo, MX @ Moon Palace Cancun

02/01 — Quintana Roo, MX @ Moon Palace Cancun