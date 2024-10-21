P!nk has postponed four upcoming concerts on her Summer Carnival Tour, citing “reasons beyond my control.”

The affected shows, originally scheduled in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines, were set for October 20, 21, 23, and 24. While no new dates have been announced yet, P!nk shared that information would be provided as soon as it’s available.

The pop singer shared the news via Instagram on Saturday, October 19, stating:

“Due to reasons beyond my control, we need to postpone our next four shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and De Moines. I am so disappointed to share this news, but we are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

This announcement is another bump in the road for P! nk’s tour, which has already faced cancellations earlier in the year. Back in July, the singer had to call off a performance under doctor’s orders, though no further explanation was given at the time.

As of now, P!nk’s next scheduled performance is set for November 3 in Austin, TX, at Moody Center. The Summer Carnival Tour is slated to continue through November 20, with additional stops in Arlington, Tulsa, Raleigh, Atlanta, Birmingham and Orlando before its final stop in Columbia, SC, at Colonial Life Arena.

“Thank you for your understanding. I’m looking forward to seeing you all very, very soon.”

Summer Carnival Tour Dates

November 3, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

November 6, 2024 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

November 8, 2024 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

November,11, 2024 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

November 12, 2024 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

November 14, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

November 16, 2024 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

November,18, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

November 20, 2024 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena.