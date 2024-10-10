Joe Walsh’s VetsAid benefit concert has announced the addition of Post Malone to its lineup this year.

The 2024 edition of the charity event, slated to be held on November 11 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, is also scheduled to feature Eric Church, Kool & the Gang, and Toto with Eagles guitarist and solo artist Joe Walsh set to host the night.

“VetsAid is for everyone: fans of all ages, backgrounds, and musical genres,” Walsh said in a statement. “Who better to join the party than Posty – the man who can do it all? And do it so well? Mix in the best of country with Eric, rock with Toto, and funk with Kool & the Gang, and you have a VetsAid for the ages.”

VetsAid, which Walsh founded in 2017, has raised $3.5 million for veterans’ organizations to date. All proceeds from the event will be directed to veterans’ service charities in New York and New Jersey, with each organization committing to use the funds locally. Tickets for the benefit are currently on sale.

Past shows have seen a variety of artists, including Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Haim, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, and ZZ Top, among others.

This year’s concert will direct funds to several large grant recipients, including the Travis Manion Foundation, Hire Heroes Foundation, Vets4Warriors, and Foundation for Women Warriors. Community grants will also be awarded to local organizations such as Homeward Bound Adirondacks, AMVETS Service Foundation of New Jersey, and North Country Veterans Association.

In addition to headlining the VetsAid benefit concert, Malone is getting ready to wrap up his tour with nine perfromances left in Atlanta, GA, Rogers, AR, Birmingham, AL, Orange Beach, AL, Nashville, TN, back-to-back shows in Spring, TX, and Austin, TX, with his final show slated for October 27 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Malone is also set to headline Wild Horses Music Festival on December 30 at Petco Park in San Diego.