Heavy metal band Metallica has announced early details for this year’s Helping Hands Benefit Concert & Auction. The event, set to be hosted by comedian and television host Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on December 13 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

The Helping Hands Benefit Concert & Auction is organized to raise funds for Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation. This organization is dedicated to workforce education, fighting hunger, providing disaster relief, and supporting a variety of other causes. The previous edition of the concert, held in December 2022, raised over $3 million for the foundation.

During last year’s concert, the night kicked off with an opening performance by Greta Van Fleet, followed by Metallica delivering both acoustic and electric sets. Robert Downey Jr., St. Vincent, Tony Hawk, and Tom Morello were also in attendance. More details on the 2024 lineup are expected to be revealed soon.

In addition to the Helping Hands Benefit Concert, Metallica is getting ready for the next leg of their North American, “M72 World Tour,” set to begin on August 2 in Foxborough. They are also slated to make stops in Chicago, Minneapolis, and Seattle.

