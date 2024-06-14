Metallica to Play Virtual Concert in Fortnite 

The iconic metalheads of Metallica have broken records, playing every continent across the globe. Now, they’re heading to the virtual world to perform two concerts in the video game Fortnite.

On June 13, Epic Games’ Fortnite launched Metallica-themed gameplay in Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, and Rocket Racing, making the band the first artist to appear across all Fortnite experiences. Now, the metal veterans are scheduled to play a series of in-game concerts on June 22 and 23, dubbed “Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury.”

Fortnite players will have six chances to catch the concerts: June 22 at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 11 p.m., and June 23 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. According to Epic Games, the concert was completely customized — built from the ground-up using the graphic game engine Unreal Editor 3D. Each show will consist of six of Metallica’s fan-favorite songs, as well as “themed gameplay that complements the intensity of a Metallica show.”

“There’s a storm raging over Fortnite Festival!” Fortnite announced in a statement. “James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo from Metallica are the icons of Fortnite Season 4 — and they’re not just here to perform, they’re here to battle.”

Amid the virtual concert, Fortnite also announced Season 4, which introduces the new Battle Stage. This marks a new musical PVP experience where 16 players compete across a four-song setlist — leaving one player will emerge as the winner. Fans can play along to Metallica hits like “Enter Sandman,” “Ride the Lightning,” and “Master of Puppets.” Metallica-themed collectibles will also be available, including instruments and outfits.

The metal group is the latest artist to grace the virtual stage, following suit of previous Fortnite Festival guests Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Billie Eilish.