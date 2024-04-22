The “Bad Guy” is coming to Fortnite.

Billie Eilish is the latest artist to appear in the popular video game this week. She took to social media to share the news, noting she would be appearing on the Fortnite Festival Main Stage on Tuesday, April 23. The announcement included Eilish’s avatar and new “skin” based on her.

Eilish, known for smash-hits like “What Was I Made For?” “lovely (with Khalid),” and “everything i wanted,” last released her sophomore record, Happier Than Ever, in 2021.

While no further information has been announced at this time from Eilish or Fortnite’s Epic Games, Lady Gaga’s appearance in the game last season included a special skin, songs from her discography, and themed instruments. Fortnite Festival, which launched in December 2023 with The Weeknd, is one of three new games within Fortnite itself alongside LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing.

It has not been confirmed if Eilish will perform on the festival stage for an in-person concert, though she wouldn’t be the first. In 2019, EDM producer Marshmello performed a virtual concert in the game and was followed by Travis Scott, who broke the record for the highest number of people watching a virtual concert inside a video game at the same time with 12 million concurrent users. Anderson .Paak, Dominick Fike, and J. Balvin have also taken the virtual stage.

Fortnite has been stepping-up its game in the music industry; during this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the festival teamed-up with the video game. Fortnite’s Jam Stage received a Coachella makeover, featuring the famous Le Grande Wheel and Spectra Tower, while both Doja Cat and Sabrina Carpenter had in-game emotes.