Rascal Flatts is getting ready to hit the road for their upcoming “Life Is a Highway Tour” in 2025 – scheduled to make stops in 21 cities across the U.S.

The tour is set to launch on February 13 in Evansville, IN, at Ford Center. From there, the country group will make stops in various cities such as Grand Rapids, MI, Columbus, OH, Manchester, NH, Savannah, GA, Fort Worth, TX, and Little Rock, AR before their final performance on April 5 in Jacksonville, FL, at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

In a statement addressing their hiatus and the decision to return to the stage, Rascal Flatts acknowledged the unexpected turn of events following their 2020 farewell announcement.

“After 20 years on the road, we were ready for a break,” the band shared. “Then COVID hit, and like everyone else, our plans changed. During that time, we’ve had a chance to reflect on our journey as a band, and now we’re excited to get back on stage and celebrate with our fans. It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years, and we can’t wait to share this tour with everyone.”

Joining Rascal Flatts on the tour are Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane, who will serve as openers for the entire run. Tickets for the tour will officially go on sale starting Friday, October 4, at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Rascal Flatts Ticket Links

Rascal Flatts tickets at MEGAseats

Rascal Flatts tickets at rascalflatts.com

Rascal Flatts tickets at StubHub

Rascal Flatts tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Rascal Flatts tickets at Vivid Seats

Fast Cars and Freedom Tour Dates

02/13 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

02/14 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

02/15 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

02/22 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

02/27 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

02/28 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

03/01 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena

03/06 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/07 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

03/08 — Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

03/13 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

03/14 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

03/15 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

03/20 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Propst Arena

03/22 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

03/27 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

03/28 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME

03/29 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

04/03 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

04/04 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

04/05 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena