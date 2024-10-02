Rascal Flatts is getting ready to hit the road for their upcoming “Life Is a Highway Tour” in 2025 – scheduled to make stops in 21 cities across the U.S.
The tour is set to launch on February 13 in Evansville, IN, at Ford Center. From there, the country group will make stops in various cities such as Grand Rapids, MI, Columbus, OH, Manchester, NH, Savannah, GA, Fort Worth, TX, and Little Rock, AR before their final performance on April 5 in Jacksonville, FL, at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
In a statement addressing their hiatus and the decision to return to the stage, Rascal Flatts acknowledged the unexpected turn of events following their 2020 farewell announcement.
“After 20 years on the road, we were ready for a break,” the band shared. “Then COVID hit, and like everyone else, our plans changed. During that time, we’ve had a chance to reflect on our journey as a band, and now we’re excited to get back on stage and celebrate with our fans. It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years, and we can’t wait to share this tour with everyone.”
Joining Rascal Flatts on the tour are Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane, who will serve as openers for the entire run. Tickets for the tour will officially go on sale starting Friday, October 4, at 10 a.m. local time.
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:
Fast Cars and Freedom Tour Dates
02/13 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
02/14 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
02/15 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
02/22 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
02/27 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
02/28 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
03/01 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena
03/06 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/07 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
03/08 — Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
03/13 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
03/14 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
03/15 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
03/20 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Propst Arena
03/22 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
03/27 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
03/28 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME
03/29 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
04/03 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
04/04 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
04/05 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena