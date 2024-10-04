The duo of Ross and Rocky Lynch will embark on a global tour starting from early 2025. The brothers will perform in several Australian and South American cities besides more than 40 stops across North America.

“We’re super excited to put on the best show we’ve ever done. Get ready to dance,” Ross Lynch said in a statement.

Rocky Lynch added, “This tour is really about inviting fans deeper into our world. Songs like ‘You Keep Me Up At Night’ play a huge role in that, giving us the chance to explore more personal and authentic themes night after night.”

The North American leg of “The Driver Era: Obsession Tour” kicks off March 7 in Fort Lauderdale at the War Memorial Auditorium and makes stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Houston, Minneapolis, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Las Vegas, Seattle, Vancouver, and many more before wrapping up on July 18 at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Prior to their massive trek across the U.S. and Canada, the duo will head for the Southern Hemisphere, enjoying the season of summer in January. The Australian and New Zealand leg of the run starts January 18 in Auckland, followed with stops in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide throughout the month.

The Lynch brothers’ global tour will also include four stops in South America in April and May, which are Buenos Aires, Santiago, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo from April 25 to May 2. Then, the duo will resume their North American tour from the end of May through the end of July.

The former members of the now defunct R5, Ross and Rocky Lynch formed The Driver Era in 2018, with a debut single “Preacher Man”. They have dropped three studio albums since then, which are X (2019), Girlfriend (2021), and Summer Mixtape (2022).

Fresh off a productive year including an extensive tour across the globe in 2024, The Driver Era additionally celebrates a brand-new single “You Keep Me Up At Night” released this fall, as well as their first live album, Live At The Greek, the live recording of the band’s sold-out performances at the venues such as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Pier 17 in New York City in the year of 2023. Fans can listen to the live album through the streaming options listed at thedrivereramusic.ffm.to/liveatthegreek.

The band’s upcoming studio album, Obsession, is due in February 2025, just a couple of weeks ahead of their North American run.

Dates and tickets for “The Driver Era: Obsession Tour” are available at the various purchasing options below:

The Driver Era: Obsession Tour Ticket Links

The Driver Era: Obsession Tour Tickets at MEGAseats

The Driver Era: Obsession Tour Tickets at Thedriverera.com

The Driver Era: Obsession Tour Tickets at StubHub

The Driver Era: Obsession Tour Tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

The Driver Era: Obsession Tour Tickets at Vivid Seats

The Driver Era: Obsession Tour Dates

Sat Jan 18 – Auckland, NZ – Town Hall

Tue Jan 21 – Brisbane, AUS – Fortitude Music Hall

Fri Jan 24 – Sydney, AUS – Hordern Pavilion

Sat Jan 25 – Melbourne, AUS – Festival Hall

Mon Jan 27 – Adelaide, AUS – Hindley St Music Hall

Fri Mar 07 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

Sat Mar 08 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Mon Mar 10 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Tue Mar 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Thu Mar 13 – Moon Twp, PA – UPMC Events Center

Fri Mar 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Mar 16 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Mar 19 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Fri Mar 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat Mar 22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Mon Mar 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Mar 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Fri Mar 28 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert Hall

Fri Apr 25 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio Obras Sanitarias

Sun Apr 27 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Caupolicán

Wed Apr 30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Sacadura 154

Fri May 02 – São Paulo, BR – Tokio Marine Hall

Fri May 30 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

Sat May 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Mon Jun 02 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Tue Jun 03 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Thu Jun 05 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Fri Jun 06 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater

Sat Jun 07 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon Jun 09 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park

Wed Jun 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Fri Jun 13 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sat Jun 14 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Mon Jun 16 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Wed Jun 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Venue TBA

Fri Jun 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

Sat Jun 21 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

Sun Jun 22 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Fri Jun 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Sun Jun 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Tue Jul 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Jul 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat Jul 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

Wed Jul 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Thu Jul 10 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Jul 12 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Tue Jul 15 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Fri Jul 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium