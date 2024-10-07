The Royal Arena, one of Copenhagen’s premier multi-purpose venues, has officially been put on the market.

The sale is being managed by international property agents Colliers, alongside Horten Law Firm, as they prepare to handle the sale process through a competitive bidding system — set to close on December 10, 2024. Currently, the Royal Arena is jointly owned by Realdania, a private association known for supporting architectural and urban development projects, and the City of Copenhagen.

As part of the sale process, the bidding period is expected to generate significant international attention. Kristian Axel Stokholm, senior director and associate partner in capital markets for Colliers Denmark, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to present the venue to prospective buyers.

“We are looking forward to offering the Royal Arena, which is an absolutely world-class multi-arena and an impressive building with many exciting details as well as state-of-the-art technology and acoustics,” Stokholm said. “We expect the sale to attract a lot of international attention.”

The arena has been a cornerstone of Danish entertainment since its opening, hosting between 60 and 80 events each year. Designed to accommodate up to 16,000 guests, it has been a venue for high-profile concerts, sporting competitions, and cultural showcases.