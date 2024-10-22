The Australian trio RÜFÜS DU SOL has set a global tour for 2025, where they’ll meet fans at stadiums, arenas, and pavilions from March to the end of November across four continents.

The electronic band will kick-off their world tour on March 12 in Guadalajara, MX, and visit Lima, Rio de Janeiro, Monterrey, São Paulo, Bogotá, as well as Lollapalooza festivals in Santiago and Buenos Aires, throughout March.

bring their groundbreaking shows to the states starting on April 23 in Dallas. They will play in Austin, Atlanta, Miami, Nashville, Virginia Beach, and more until May 10 before heading to Europe. RÜFÜS DU SOL will return to North America in July where they’ll perform in several cities including New York, Toronto, West Valley City, San Francisco Bay Area, and more until their final destination at Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles on August 16.

“The energy and passion we get from our fans in North and South America is incredible,” the band said in a release. “The US was the first place to really embrace us outside our home country, and in the past few years we’ve seen that love grow throughout Mexico and South America, it’s something we never imagined would happen! We’ve spent the past seven years living out here among you and being part of the music loving community here; being able to play our music to crowds like this all over the Americas is something we’ll never take for granted. See you soon.”

When they wrap the second round of the U.S. and Canada trek, the band takes a break from touring until their November shows in Australia. They will visit homeland arenas in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane between November 7 and 25, before closing their global trek in Auckland, New Zealand on November 29.

SG Lewis, Glass Beams, Neil Frances, Overmono and Sofia Kourtesis will provide support on various dates of the tour.

The Grammy Award-winning live electronic trio formed in Sydney Australia, composed of Jon George, James Hunt, and Tyrone Lindqvist, released four studio albums, including their fourth effort Surrender, which saw them tour across 60 cities, selling 700,000 tickets globally.

Their fifth full-length release Inhale / Exhale has influences from house music and ambient electronica, with early praise from top music critics and a #1 on Dance Radio.

“This record is very special to us,” the band said regarding their new album. “It’s crazy to think we’ve been collaborating on this project together for almost fifteen years, to know that we’re five albums deep now and we’re as excited about making music together now as when we started.”

As part of their 2021–2023 “Surrender” world tour, RÜFÜS DU SOL played three sold out stadium shows at Banc of California Stadium. In 2022, they won the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for their song “Alive”.

An artist pre-sale for each date of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s 2025 tour will go down beginning on Tuesday, October 22 via the band’s official website. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, October 25 via various purchasing options.

Fans can view tour schedule as well as ticket purchasing alternatives below:

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2025 Tour Dates

March 12 – Estadio 3 de Marzo – Guadalajara, MX (#) | NEW

March 14 – Estadio Banorte – Monterrey, MX (#) | NEW

March 19 – Costa 21 – Lima, PE ($) | NEW

March 21 – Lollapalooza Chile – Santiago, CL | FESTIVAL

March 23 – Lollapalooza – Buenos Aires, AR | FESTIVAL

March 26 – Qualistage – Rio de Janeiro, BR ($) | NEW

March 28 – Lollapalooza Brazil – São Paulo, BR | FESTIVAL

March 30 – Estéreo Picnic – Bogotá, CO | FESTIVAL

April 23 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX (~) | NEW

April 24 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX (~) | NEW

April 26 – Q2 Stadium – Austin, TX (~) | NEW

April 27 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR (~) | NEW

April 30 – Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA (#) | NEW

May 1 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL (#) | NEW

May 3 – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park – Miami, FL (#) | NEW

May 6 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN | NEW

May 8 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD (#) | NEW

May 9 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC (#) | NEW

May 10 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA (#) | NEW

June 11 – Plaza Mayor at Poble Espanyol – Barcelona, SP

June 14 – Uber Eats Music Hall – Berlin, DE

June 17 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL

June 21 – Auditorium Cavea – Rome, IT

June 24 – Zénith – Paris, FR

July 5 – Crystal Palace Park – London, UK

July 25 – Red Bull Arena – New York / New Jersey, NJ (&) | NEW

July 27 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA (&) | NEW

July 29 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON (&) | NEW

August 3 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN (&) | NEW

August 5 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI (&) | NEW

August 9 – DICK’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO (^) | NEW

August 10 – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UT (^) | NEW

August 12 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR (^) | NEW

August 14 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – San Francisco Bay Area, CA | NEW

August 16 – Rose Bowl Stadium – Los Angeles, CA | NEW

November 7 – RAC Arena – Perth, AU (*)

November 11 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Adelaide, AU (*)

November 13 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, AU (*)

November 20 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, AU (*)

November 25 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, AU (*)

November 29 – The Outer Fields at Western Springs – Auckland, NZ (*)

# = w/ Neil Frances

~ = w/ Sofia Kourtesis

& = w/ Overmono

^ = w/ Glass Beams

* = w/ SG Lewis (Live)