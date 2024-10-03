Sarah Snook, the award-winning actor widely known for her role as Shiv Roy in HBO’s series “Succession,” will head to Broadway for “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” a solo show where she will portray 26 different characters. Set for March 2025, the production will mark Snook’s debut on the Main Stem. The running dates and a theater will be revealed at a later date.

The highly-awaited upcoming performance will be based on the sold-out West End revival, which earned Snook a Laurence Olivier Award for best actress with her performance earlier this year. The show is both helmed and adapted by Kip Williams from Oscar Wilde’s timeless novel of the same title. It premiered in Snook’s homeland Australia in 2020 as a production of the Sydney Theatre Company, extending twice in Sydney before touring the continent, then transferred to London’s West End.

The story centers around a young man who trades his soul for eternal youth and beauty, believing that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life. As described in the official press release, “Williams’ interpretation of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.”

“It was a singular privilege to bring ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ to life in London and I am thrilled we will be able to share this astonishing production with audiences in New York,” Snook said in a statement.

“From Oscar Wilde’s timeless words to the masterful reinterpretation Kip Williams has created, this tale of virtue, corruption, vanity and repercussion is an electrifying journey for me as much as for the audiences and I am filled with anticipation as we continue on this ambitious creative endeavor.”

Williams, director of the show and artistic director of Sydney Theatre Company, said he had been so humbled by the response from audiences in London to ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray.’”

“I could not be more thrilled to be bringing this work to Broadway,” he continued. “It has been extraordinary to witness the way Oscar Wilde’s story continues to resonate with people today. I am so excited for audiences in New York to experience our show and to see the tour-de-force performance Sarah Snook gives in bringing to life the many characters in this new adaptation of Wilde’s remarkable story.”

Sarah Snook’s theater credits feature her performances in “King Lear” (2009), “The Master Builder” (2016), and “Saint Joan” (2018).

The creative team of “The Picture of Dorian Gray” includes set and costume design by Marg Horwell, lighting design by Nick Schlieper, music and sound design by Clemence Williams, video design by David Bergman, and dramaturgy by Eryn Jean Norvill.

The Broadway production of the show belongs to Michael Cassel, Adam Kenwright, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, Daryl Roth, Amanda Lipitz, and Henry Tisch. Foresight Theatrical is the general manager, and Aaron Lustbader is executive producer. Michael Cassel Group is the worldwide executive producer.

Broadway audience can sign up for priority ticket access at Doriangrayplay.com.