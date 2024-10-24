They Might Be Giants are not slowing down anytime soon. Currently, the group is gearing up for run across the U.K. and the U.S., following a series of shows this past summer. Now, the band has revealed new dates for 2025 spring and summer across the U.S.
The 2025 shows will be a continuation of their “Big Show Tour,” which features several cities across the U.K. including London, Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast, and more, this November before heading for stateside with stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., and Orlando in December.
The 2025 round of the “Big Show Tour” will begin on February 27 at The Beacham in Orlando, followed by gigs in San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, and more before concluding with two night shows at the Neptune in Seattle on June 13 and 14. These 19 new dates include two-night stays in most cities.
According to the press release, each night spotlights an album from TMBG’s catalog, mixed together with an ever-changing selection of audience favorites. These include new and old pop rock tracks, as well as horn-dominated tracks displaying the band’s arranging and improvisational skills.
Led by the duo of John Flansburgh and John Linnell since 1982, They Might Be Giants currently consists of Marty Beller, Dan Miller and Danny Weinkauf. The tour lineup also includes a three-piece horn section.
The band will drop their 19th album, Beast of Horns, on Friday, October 25. It is a live release that was recorded during their recent tour, including the horn-led arrangements of “Museum of Idiots,” “I’ll Sink Manhattan,” “Synopsis for Latecomers,” and more.
An artist ticket pre-sale for They Might Be Giants’ 2025 shows begins Thursday, October 24 at 9 a.m. local time for those who sign up for the band’s mailing list on their official website.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 25. Find various purchasing options below:
11/01 — Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall Southampton
11/02 — Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction
11/03 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
11/05 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
11/06 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop
11/08 — Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
11/09 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
11/12 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
11/13 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students’ Union
11/15 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/16 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
11/17 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
12/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/07 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/08 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/09 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
12/14 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
12/15 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
02/27 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
03/01 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
03/05 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ JoCo Cruise
03/21 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
03/22 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/23 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/25 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
03/26 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
03/28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
05/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
05/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
05/13 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
05/14 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
05/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
06/06 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/07 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
06/13 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
06/14 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune