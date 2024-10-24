They Might Be Giants are not slowing down anytime soon. Currently, the group is gearing up for run across the U.K. and the U.S., following a series of shows this past summer. Now, the band has revealed new dates for 2025 spring and summer across the U.S.

The 2025 shows will be a continuation of their “Big Show Tour,” which features several cities across the U.K. including London, Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast, and more, this November before heading for stateside with stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., and Orlando in December.

The 2025 round of the “Big Show Tour” will begin on February 27 at The Beacham in Orlando, followed by gigs in San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, and more before concluding with two night shows at the Neptune in Seattle on June 13 and 14. These 19 new dates include two-night stays in most cities.

According to the press release, each night spotlights an album from TMBG’s catalog, mixed together with an ever-changing selection of audience favorites. These include new and old pop rock tracks, as well as horn-dominated tracks displaying the band’s arranging and improvisational skills.

Led by the duo of John Flansburgh and John Linnell since 1982, They Might Be Giants currently consists of Marty Beller, Dan Miller and Danny Weinkauf. The tour lineup also includes a three-piece horn section.

The band will drop their 19th album, Beast of Horns, on Friday, October 25. It is a live release that was recorded during their recent tour, including the horn-led arrangements of “Museum of Idiots,” “I’ll Sink Manhattan,” “Synopsis for Latecomers,” and more.

An artist ticket pre-sale for They Might Be Giants’ 2025 shows begins Thursday, October 24 at 9 a.m. local time for those who sign up for the band’s mailing list on their official website.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 25. Find various purchasing options below:

They Might Be Giants 2024-2025 Tour Tickets

They Might Be Giants tickets at MEGAseats

They Might Be Giants tickets at Theymightbegiants.com/shows

They Might Be Giants tickets at StubHub

They Might Be Giants tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

They Might Be Giants tickets at Vivid Seats

They Might Be Giants 2024-2025 Tour Dates

11/01 — Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall Southampton

11/02 — Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

11/03 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

11/05 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

11/06 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop

11/08 — Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

11/09 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/12 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

11/13 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students’ Union

11/15 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/16 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

11/17 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

12/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/07 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/08 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/09 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/14 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/15 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

02/27 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

03/01 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

03/05 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ JoCo Cruise

03/21 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

03/22 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/23 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/25 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

03/26 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

03/28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

05/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

05/13 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

05/14 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

05/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

06/06 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/07 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

06/13 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

06/14 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune