TicketWebsite.com has launched a new white-label ticketing platform, designed to to help boost ticket sales through smart SEO (search engine optimization) for secondary market ticket sellers. This turn-key software allows users to create and manage their own ticketing websites without requiring any technical knowledge, positioning itself as a direct competitor to long-standing players in the space.

For many years, a handful of companies have dominated the white-label ticketing software market, but in recent months critics have pointed to shortfalls in features, customer service, and pricing. TicketWebsite.com seeks to address these issues by offering a more affordable solution with improved SEO tools.

The platform is built to meet the needs of both large-scale ticket marketplaces and smaller niche ticket sellers.

TicketWebsite.com provides advanced search engine optimization features and a conversion focused template designed to help users optimize their websites for better visibility and higher conversion rates, giving them an edge in a very competitive market.

One of the key advantages of TicketWebsite.com is its ability to scale according to the user’s specific niche or geographical focus, allowing for highly targeted ticket sales. The platform’s flexibility and affordability make it an attractive option for ticket sellers looking to enhance their online presence in the secondary ticketing market.

It integrates with major ticket partners like TicketNetwork, Ticket Evolution, and Ticket Squeeze, giving users access to a wide range of ticket inventories and partnering options.

TicketWebsite.com is available now and currently offering their website software at $250 per month. These prices suggest a cost-effective alternative to the entrenched competition.

More information can be found on their official website: https://www.ticketwebsite.com/