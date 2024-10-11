Ticketek customers have spoken out regarding their accounts being hacked and tickets stolen following third-party data breaches.

In a statement this week, Ticketek responded to the reports, noting the company is “aware of unauthorized access to individual credentials that have been stolen” and reiterated that “Ticketek accounts or individual data has not been compromised.”

“In the best interest of all our clients, we would like to remind fans to remain vigilant by changing or updating their passwords to safeguard their interests,” Tiketek said.

“If customers believe that they’ve had stolen or misappropriated property, and the resale of their tickets was fraudulent, customers should immediately file a police report and contact Ticketek customer service so we can commence an investigation.”

Ticketek said that if the customer originally purchased tickets, their information was legitamtely compromised, or the sale was fraudulent, they will work with them to resolve the issue.

Earlier this year, Ticketek suffered a major data breach, affecting millions of Australian customers. During the “cyber incident,” hackers gained access to users’ account information — which was stored in a cloud-based platform, hosted by a third party supplier. Ticketek notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the National Office of Cyber Security, and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.

User information stolen includes full names, dates of birth, and email addresses.

Ticketek’s compromised accounts follow various reports of hacked Ticketmaster accounts. Dozens of fans have complained that their concert tickets suddenly disappeared from their Ticketmaster accounts over the past few weeks, causing ticketholders to lose up to thousands of dollars.

These instances of Ticketmaster account hacks follow a massive data breach earlier this year. The “hacker” group ShinyHunters claimed it cracked the Ticketmaster system and accessed some 1.3 terabytes of data, which includes names, addresses, credit card numbers, phone numbers, and payment details, involving 560 million customers globally. The information was said to be up for sale on the dark web, with an asking price of $500,000.

While more than half a billion user accounts were reportedly affected in the breach, Ticketmaster said that user’s passwords were not exposed in the incident, telling KIRO 7 that “the vast majority of what we’re seeing is because scammers have accessed a fan’s email account.”