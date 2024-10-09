Oasis will have to pay additional costs for select reunion shows in the UK next year, according to multiple city councils.

The Gallagher brothers just announced their return to the music scene since their split in 2009 with a massive round of tour dates. As a part of their UK leg of the world tour, Oasis will stop at Manchester’s Heaton Park for five shows and are expected to bring-in 80,000 fans. The Manchester City Council said Oasis will be charged for extra costs associated with the shows, which will go towards extra toilets and security arrangements.

The decision follows news that Oasis will also be billed for behind-the-scenes work at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium. Earlier this year, the stadium had to pay £40,000 in costs associated with hosting Taylor Swift for a round of gigs at the venue. Now, new rules have been implementing, putting the cost on the artist.

Oasis finally confirmed dates in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico last week, selling-out the trek. According to several media reports, nearly 500,000 tickets were sold for the North American leg of the tour, and while nothing has been confirmed at this time, a report earlier this month indicated that shows would be announced in several other markets, including South Korea, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. Additionally, a show was rumored to take place at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, though this gig has not been confirmed.

Amid the excitement among fans, Oasis’ return was also met with controversy.

The band and its management have been slammed for the messy sale of tickets for that first leg in the UK and Ireland, both for dynamic pricing and system issues and lengthy wait times. Fans shopping for tickets during that initial period were greeted by prices that often came in at 3-4x the advertised “face value” price, blamed on the fact that the tickets were “in demand.”

| READ: Oasis, Ticketmaster Urged to Refund Fans Hit With Dynamic Pricing |

Regulators have slammed the process, specifically because there was no announcement prior to the sale that the surging tactics might be in place, leaving consumers with a stressful decision after lengthy wait whether or not they could spring for tickets they thought were one price, only to find they were actually a different – significantly higher – one.

Oasis has blamed Ticketmaster and its management for the surge prices, all while announcing multiple additional dates across Ireland and the UK once fans had committed to the surge-priced tickets and the band knew there was further interest by others who hadn’t booked tickets yet.

Twickets also came under fire from Oasis fans after resale listings for tickets at “face value” came with enormous fees due to the highly surged original price.

Find a full list of Oasis’ upcoming tour dates below:

Oasis Tickets

Oasis Tickets at Ticketmaster UK

Oasis Tickets at MEGASeats

Oasis Tickets at Viagogo

Oasis Tickets at StubHub

Oasis Tickets at Vivid Seats

Oasis Tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-year membership offer

Oasis 2025 Tour Dates

Currently Announced

July 4 – Principality Stadium | Cardiff, Wales

July 5 – Principality Stadium | Cardiff, Wales

July 11 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 12 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 16 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 19 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 20 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 25 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

July 26 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

July 30 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 2 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 3 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 8 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 9 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 12 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 16 – Croke Park | Dublin, Ireland

August 17 – Croke Park | Dublin, Ireland

August 24 – Rogers Stadium | Toronto, ON

August 25 – Rogers Stadium | Toronto, ON

August 28 – Soldier Field | Chicago, IL

August 31 – MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

September 1 – MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

September 6 – Rose Bowl | Los Angeles, CA

September 7 – Rose Bowl | Los Angeles, CA

September 12 – Foro Sol | Mexico City, MX

September 13 – Foro Sol | Mexico City, MX

September 27 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

September 28 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

Rumored but Not Announced (as of 10/7/24)

Foxborough, MA

Seoul, South Korea

Tokyo, Japan

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, Australia

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Santiago, Chile

Buenos Aires, Argentina