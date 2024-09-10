A consumer watchdog group in the UK is calling on Oasis and Ticketmaster to refund consumers who paid inflated ticket prices during the controversial sales process for the band’s reunion tour earlier this month. Which? says that the band, its management, and its ticket sales vendor owe it to consumers to refund the difference between the advertised price and the surged “in demand” and “platinum” ticket prices that they were forced to pay.

“After waiting in a lengthy virtual queue, many oasis fans had a nasty shock at the checkout when they found tickets were significantly more expensive than they’d expected,” writes Hannah Downes on the watchdog’s website.

“Which? is calling on Ticketmaster to do the right thing and refund the difference to fans who paid more than the expected face value for tickets.”

Oasis and Ticketmaster have seen excitement for the band’s reunion overtaken by the controversy, which erupted almost immediately after the tickets went on sale for dates in Ireland and the UK in 2025 – which will be the first Oasis shows in more than a decade as brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have engaged in a prolonged feud. Fans seeking tickets for the concerts spent hours waiting in virtual line during both the presale and general sale for the dates. Those “lucky” enough to get through were regularly shocked to find that prices that had been advertised at one figure were instead being surged due to how “in demand” they were, with prices going up by as much as 200% the expected amount.

Which? called on impacted consumers to share their experience, and received dozens of screenshots showing that the price increase came without warning or previous disclosure. This meant that fans had only minutes to decide whether or not to pay the sharply inflated amount being asked by the band and its management, or give up on buying tickets after being stuck waiting for several hours.

“It seems extremely unfair that Oasis fans got up early and battled through the queues only to find that tickets prices had more than doubled from the originally advertised price,” says Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert at Which? in a story published by Yahoo Finance”

Such price surging without proper disclosure is potentially a violation of consumer protection laws, according to the watchdog. The Competition and Markets Authority (UK) and Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission have both opened investigations into the affair.

Ticketmaster has defended the use of dynamic pricing systems, saying that it is up to the artist and its management whether or not the variable pricing is in place. “We are committed to cooperating with the CMA and look forward to sharing more facts about the ticket sale with them,” the Live Nation Entertainment-owned ticketing giant said in a statement to the media after news of the government inquiries.

Ignition Management, which manages Oasis, has not issued public comment on the debacle. Oasis itself has said Ticketmaster and its management were in charge of ticket pricing decisions.

Liam Gallagher took a more mercurial approach to the backlash, implying that he had expected more gratitude for the brothers’ returning to the stage.

“OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS,” he wrote on X. “Good to know something’s never change LFUCKING x”

When one fan replied with a complaint about the band “rip[ping] the fans off” with high ticket prices, Gallagher wrote, “SHUTUP.”

Currently, the Oasis Live ’24 World Tour will see the band perform 14 shows across the UK and Ireland in the summer. Concerts elsewhere have been teased, but not yet announced.

Oasis Tour Dates

All are in 2025

Friday, July 4 – Principality Stadium | Cardiff, UK

Saturday, July 6 – Principality Stadium | Cardiff, UK

Friday, July 11 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

Saturday, July 12 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

Wednesday, July 16 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

Saturday, July 19 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

Sunday, July 20 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

Friday, July 25 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

Saturday, July 26 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

Wednesday, July 30 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

Saturday, August 2 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

Sunday, August 3 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

Friday, August 8 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield | Edinburgh, UK

Saturday, August 9 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield | Edinburgh, UK

Tuesday, August 12 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield | Edinburgh, UK

Saturday, August 16 – Croake Park | Dublin, IE

Sunday, August 17 – Croake Park | Dublin, IE