Oasis’ return was met with high demand as the Gallagher brothers were confirmed to return to the stage together since their split in 2009. Following speculation of a North American run, the duo finally confirmed dates in U.S., Canada, and Mexico — selling out the trek.

According to several media reports, nearly 500,000 tickets were sold for the North American leg of the tour, which is set to stop at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium, Soldier Field in Chicago, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl, and Foro Sol in Mexico City. Tickets were reportedly scooped-up within an hour of going on sale.

While nothing has been confirmed at this time, a report earlier this month indicated that shows would be announced in several other markets, including South Korea, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. Additionally, a show was rumored to take place at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, though this gig has not been confirmed.

Amid the excitement among fans, Oasis’ return was also met with controversy.

The band and its management have been slammed for the messy sale of tickets for that first leg in the UK and Ireland, both for dynamic pricing and system issues and lengthy wait times. Fans shopping for tickets during that initial period were greeted by prices that often came in at 3-4x the advertised “face value” price, blamed on the fact that the tickets were “in demand.”

Regulators have slammed the process, specifically because there was no announcement prior to the sale that the surging tactics might be in place, leaving consumers with a stressful decision after lengthy wait whether or not they could spring for tickets they thought were one price, only to find they were actually a different – significantly higher – one.

Oasis has blamed Ticketmaster and its management for the surge prices, all while announcing multiple additional dates across Ireland and the UK once fans had committed to the surge-priced tickets and the band knew there was further interest by others who hadn’t booked tickets yet.

Twickets also came under fire from Oasis fans after resale listings for tickets at “face value” came with enormous fees due to the highly surged original price.

Find a full list of Oasis’ upcoming tour dates below:

Oasis 2025 Tour Dates

Currently Announced

July 4 – Principality Stadium | Cardiff, Wales

July 5 – Principality Stadium | Cardiff, Wales

July 11 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 12 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 16 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 19 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 20 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 25 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

July 26 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

July 30 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 2 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 3 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 8 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 9 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 12 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 16 – Croke Park | Dublin, Ireland

August 17 – Croke Park | Dublin, Ireland

August 24 – Rogers Stadium | Toronto, ON

August 25 – Rogers Stadium | Toronto, ON

August 28 – Soldier Field | Chicago, IL

August 31 – MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

September 1 – MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

September 6 – Rose Bowl | Los Angeles, CA

September 7 – Rose Bowl | Los Angeles, CA

September 12 – Foro Sol | Mexico City, MX

September 13 – Foro Sol | Mexico City, MX

September 27 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

September 28 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

Rumored but Not Announced (as of 10/7/24)

Foxborough, MA

Seoul, South Korea

Tokyo, Japan

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, Australia

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Santiago, Chile

Buenos Aires, Argentina