Usher is set to bring his Past, Present, Future tour to the Barclays Center for two nights in December. The R&B singer, who is currently on an 82-date journey across North America, is scheduled to return to the New York arena on December 5 and 6.

Earlier this year, Usher was forced to delay the initial launch of the tour in his hometown of Atlanta after sustaining a neck injury while rehearsing. Initially slated to kick off at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on August 14, 16, and 17, the opening shows had to be rescheduled to December 9, 10, and 12.

Following his Brooklyn appearances, Usher will head back to Atlanta for his rescheduled dates before wrapping up the U.S. leg of his tour in Miami. Miami fans originally expected to see Usher perform in October, but due to Hurricane Milton, the three-night concert series at the Kaseya Center was postponed.

The Miami shows are now slated for December 16, 18, and 19, concluding his U.S. tour dates before he takes his tour internationally. The overseas leg is set to begin at London’s O2 Arena, where he will perform multiple shows starting in March.

Tickets for the Brooklyn dates are slated to go on sale to the public on Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. ET. For additional information and details, fans can visit Usher’s official website. A complete list of Past, Present, Future tour dates can be found below:

Usher | Past Present Future Tour 2024

Oct 31 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Nov 2 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

Nov 3 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

Nov 7 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Nov 8 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Nov 10 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Nov 11 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Noc 15 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Nov 16 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Nov 18 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Nov 19 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Nov 23 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Nov 24 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Nov 27 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Nov 29 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Nov 30 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Dec 5 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Dec 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Dec 9 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena — RESCHEDULED FROM AUG. 14

Dec 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena — RESCHEDULED FROM AUG. 16

Dec 12 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena — RESCHEDULED FROM AUG. 17

Dec 16 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center — RESCHEDULED FROM OCT. 11

Dec 18 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center — RESCHEDULED FROM OCT. 12

Dec 19 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center — RESCHEDULED FROM OCT. 14