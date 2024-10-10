Hurricane Milton ripped through Florida on Wednesday, leaving four dead and millions of Floridians without power. Amid the hurricane, which made landfall as a Category 3 storm, dozens of events were cancelled or postponed.

Among the postponements was Usher’s three-show concert series at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The “DJ Got Us Fallin in Love” singer took to social media to confirm that his shows originally scheduled for October 11, 12, and 14 would be rescheduled to December 16, 18, and 19 due to the Florida state of emergency.

“Everyone’s safety and well-being remain my top priority, and I’d rather celebrate with you all at a time when you can get to and from the show safely,” Usher said. “Praying for everyone affected by this natural disaster.”

All previously-purchased tickets for the October shows will be honored for the new dates in December.

Earlier this year, Usher had to postpone the first three nights of his Past Present Future tour in Atlanta after suffering a neck injury while rehearsing. His shows at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on August 14, 16, and 17 were rescheduled to December 9, 10, and 12.

The R&B icon will be touring in support of his latest album, Coming Home. The record follows 2018’s “A.”

Find Usher’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Usher | Past Present Future Tour 2024

Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Dec 9 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena — RESCHEDULED FROM AUG. 14

Dec 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena — RESCHEDULED FROM AUG. 16

Dec 12 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena — RESCHEDULED FROM AUG. 17

Dec 16 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center — RESCHEDULED FROM OCT. 11

Dec 18 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center — RESCHEDULED FROM OCT. 12

Dec 19 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center — RESCHEDULED FROM OCT. 14