San Francisco 49ers fans already do not feel prioritized by the team this season, and now, they’re finding it difficult to resell tickets on the official NFL resale partner, Ticketmaster.

Fans have complained that the team is prioritizing finances over their faithful relationships with fans, leaving longtime supporters priced-out of seats at Levi’s Stadium this season. Additionally, ADA parking spots have reportedly been turned into VIP parking, and certain ticket sections have been upgraded to club seats at a significantly higher cost.

Those unable to afford their seats are now looking to sell their tickets, but even reselling has become a hassle.

One season ticketholder, Mike Mifsud, told ABC 7 News that the tickets are not easy to sell. For example, tickets to the 49ers upcoming game versus Seattle shows tickets start at $657.25 in section P246.

“That tells me that this ‘P’ preferred section has tickets from $657 and up,” Mifsud said. “You see the blue dot? Guess who owns that seat, the 49ers. So they give that ticket to Ticketmaster to sell and that ticket costs $657.25. What I showed you is that was the lowest priced ticket, $657+, wrong answer.”

Mifsud explained to the news outlet that a blue dot represents a verified ticket from the 49ers, while the pink dot represents verified resale tickets from fans. While some fan resale tickets are listed for around $400, it takes longer to even see that price on the map.

“So all these people who are trying to sell their tickets are last in line – they’re absolutely, 100% dumped on,” Mifsud said.

Fans took to X to share their frustration with the ticket prices:

@JedYork @AlGuido @49ers @LevisStadium my season tickets went from $2k in 2020 for 2 seats and now cost $4,200 in 2025. Easily pricing out the die hards especially when we have a “modern” stadium that sucks compared to rest of the league. This will backfire big time with fans — Justin Wembes (@wemboski49) October 15, 2024

I was looking at these @49ers tickets! They are pricing me right out. — Joseph Zavala (@JosephfZavala) October 17, 2024

Tom, the 49ers just raised their ticket prices for the 5th year in a row. Rico probably caught wind of it, or saw the prices himself. We all feel sick over here with the new pricing. — Jered (@NorCal209er) October 27, 2024

It’s a weird feeling to love a team so much and loathe an organization that screws over its season ticket holders year after year. @49ers are forcing fans to walk away. Roughly 40% increase in ticket prices the last two years. Absolutely pathetic @AlGuido @JedYork @JohnLynch49ers https://t.co/C04IXygxWA — yeaimightpre (@YeaiMightPre) October 17, 2024

Just got an email saying my 49ers season tix for next year will be $400 more than I pay now….. Won’t be long until I can’t afford them anymore. Thanks 49ers for raising our ticket prices while simultaneously downgrading the GameDay experience at Levi’s every season.👎 — Faithful Hodge (@49erHodge) October 16, 2024

Earlier this year, 49ers fans expressed their distaste for the team’s newer and tougher tailgating rules.

Joe Leonor of the Niner Empire Group told ABC 7 that he received emails from the 49ers — alongside others involved in some of the fans’ biggest tailgates — that certain rules will be enforced this year at Levi’s Stadium parking lots. These rules include no loud music and the enforcement of “Directed Parking” — where vehicles are waved in to maximize the use of available spaces. Leonor said he was told the new parking enforcement would help fans who arrive later.

Additionally, season ticket holders told the publication that the team has cut back on early tailgating privileges.

“We pay $3,000 per seat, we have three,” explained longtime season ticket holder Glenn Haase to ABC 7. “It’s like, ‘and now I can’t park next to my friend?’ That’s why we have the early tailgate. That’s why we write the email. That’s why we have this because we want to be together we want to support our team.”

Leonor created a petition dubbed “Respect the Faithful” — in honor of the team’s fanbase name — via Change.org. More than 2,500 people have signed the petition, which aims to “connect with someone from the 49er Executive Team to discuss transparent communication, ways to effectively allow for a optimal fanbase and tailgate experience and who to contact when there are concerns moving forward.”