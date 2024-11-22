ABBA Voyage, which has brought the music of ABBA back to life through a highly-successful holographic show in London, has tapped AXS as its new ticketing partner.

AXS will officially begin servicing the ABBA Arena experience starting on May 27, 2025. It will take over for Ticketmaster, which has been the ticketing partner since the show first opened in 2022. ABBA fans will be able to access AXS’ advanced ticketing solutions like AXS Mobile ID and AXS Official Resale, allowing digital entry.

“We’re excited to welcome AXS as the official ticketing provider for ABBA Voyage,” a spokesperson for ABBA Voyage said in a statement. “AXS have demonstrated their passion and commitment to delivering excellence to their customers and we look forward to working together as we enter our fourth year at the ABBA Arena.”

Over the past year, the show has maintained a steady stream of visitors, with 374 performances in 2023 — a significant increase from the 228 performances held in 2022 — and 1.1 million visitors. The immersive concert experience takes place at the purpose-built arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford to bring to life ABBA’s most beloved songs, sung by digital avatars.

AXS’s president of international Blaine Legere noted that ABBA Voyage “joins an extraordinary portfolio of iconic venues and experiences in the UK.”

“We look forward to support ABBA Voyage on this next part of their journey,” Legere said.