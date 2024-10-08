ABBA Voyage, the immersive concert experience featuring digital avatars of the Swedish pop group, attracted over 1.1 million visitors in 2023. The show has maintained a steady stream of visitors, with 374 performances in 2023, a significant increase from the 228 performances held in 2022.

Aniara Ltd, the UK-based holding company overseeing the concert series, reported a pre-tax profit of £6.07 million for 2023, according to the company’s filing with the UK’s Companies House. Total turnover for the event reached £103.67 million in 2023, rising from £97.12 million the previous year. This growth was largely driven by sales, with £101.58 million earned through ticket and merchandise sales, nearly double the £58.9 million earned in 2022.

However, despite the success in sales, ABBA Voyage saw a decline in film and stage rights revenue. Film rights dropped from £15.39 million in 2022 to just £1.19 million in 2023, while stage rights also fell, shrinking from £22.83 million to £899,416. These declines were noted as a factor that tempered the overall turnover growth, but they were offset by the concert series’ impressive sales performance.

ABBA Voyage’s economic contribution extends beyond the arena, impacting London’s economy as well. Since its launch, the concert series has generated an estimated £178 million in net economic impact for the city, drawing in both domestic and international visitors. Ticketmaster revealed that almost 30% of the tickets for ABBA Voyage’s opening shows were purchased by fans from outside the UK.