Boots in the Park is getting ready to take the stage across several Southwestern cities in 2025 – with next year’s event set to feature headliners Brooks & Dunn, Old Dominion, Luke Combs, and Cody Johnson.

The 2025 festival season is slated to kick off on March 7 at Bakersfield Sports Village in Bakersfield, California. The opening show will feature country stars Brooks & Dunn as the headliners, supported by a lineup that includes Jackson Dean, Owen Riegling, Joe Peters, and DJ Luwiss Lux.

Following closely, the festival will head to Norco on March 8, where Brooks & Dunn will once again headline at Silverlakes Sports Park, joined by Parker McCollum, Rodney Atkins, Bryce Leatherwood, and others.

San Diego’s Waterfront Park will host its own Boots in the Park event on April 5. Old Dominion is set to headline the show, supported by Chris Young, Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee, Tayler Holder, Presley Tennant, and DJ Luwiss Lux.

Fresno rounds out the California stops on April 12 at Woodward Park, with Jordan Davis headlining and acts like Nate Smith, Parmalee, and Presley Tennant also on the bill.

“Boots in the Park has become a signature event for country music fans that they look forward to year after year,” said Steve Thacher, CEO of Activated Events. “We’re excited to kick off 2025 with Brooks & Dunn headlining in Bakersfield and Norco, and Old Dominion returning to the beautiful San Diego Waterfront. I couldn’t be prouder of how this brand has grown, and there’s much more in store for 2025!”

Additionally, Activated Events recently announced the return of Boots in the Park to Albuquerque, New Mexico, with an expanded two-day format. Scheduled for May 17 and 18 at Balloon Fiesta Park, the event will feature headliners Luke Combs and Cody Johnson. Joining them will be Jon Pardi, Parker McCollum, Scotty McCreery, Ian Munsick, Corey Kent, Alana Springsteen, and more.

“We are thrilled to return to New Mexico for year two of Boots in the Park and expand to a two-day festival in 2025,” Thacher expressed. “With headliners like Luke Combs and Cody Johnson, along with an incredible supporting lineup, Balloon Fiesta Park will come alive for an unforgettable weekend.”

Tickets for the Albuquerque event go on sale to the general public on December 6, with presale starting December 5 at 10 a.m. MST. For details on all events and ticketing, visit bootsinthepark.com.