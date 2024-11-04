The Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon” is set to reach a milestone tonight as it marks its 5,000th performance at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on November 4.

The musical is the longest-running show in the venue’s 99-year history, a record it has held since 2019. With 5,000 performances, the production also joins the ranks of Broadway’s all-time longest-running shows, securing the 12th spot on the list.

Currently, the Broadway cast is led by Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, and Keziah John-Paul as Nabulungi, supported by PJ Adzima as Elder McKinley and Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi. The ensemble cast includes performers Lewis Cleale, Derrick Williams and Randy Aaron.

Since the show’s debut on March 24, 2011, “The Book of Mormon” has become a critical and commercial success, winning nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Beyond its Tony success, “The Book of Mormon” has earned a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and additional honors. These accolades include five Drama Desk Awards, the N.Y. Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical, and four Outer Critics Circle Awards.

“The Book of Mormon” has also garnered attention internationally. The West End production opened in 2013 and earned four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. The show continues to tour the U.K., with an upcoming engagement set to open in Sydney in 2025.

Theatergoers can visit “The Book of Mormon” official website for more information and additional details and grab tickets via Ticket Club.