BTS’s Jin Sets Dates for Debut Solo Tour Across Asia, U.S. and Europe

BTS’s Jin Sets Dates for Debut Solo Tour Across Asia, U.S. and Europe

ConcertsVictoria Drum14 seconds ago

Jin has officially revealed plans for his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, marking a new chapter for the global superstar and BTS member. The multi-city trek will feature multiple shows in Asia, North America, and Europe.

The tour kicks off June 28 and 29 at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in Korea, followed by stops in Japan for shows in Chiba and Osaka. North American dates begin mid-July with shows in Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark before Jin heads across the Atlantic to perform in London and Amsterdam in early August.

Tickets will be available starting with the ARMY MEMBERSHIP PRESALE on Tuesday, April 29 at 3 p.m. local time. The general on sale for North American dates begins Wednesday, April 30 at 3 p.m. local time, while dates in Europe and the U.K. go on sale Thursday, May 1 at noon local time. For further details, visit RUNSEOKJINEPTOUR.com.

Ticket Flipping's toolbox of ticket broker tools

Jin’s rise to international fame came as part of the groundbreaking K-pop group BTS. Now venturing further into his solo career, he is getting ready to release a new album on May 16, Echo.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

Jin #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR Dates

Date Venue and City
June 28-29 Goyang Auxiliary Stadium – Goyang, Korea
July 05-06 Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6 – Chiba, Japan
July 12-13 Kyocera Dome Osaka – Osaka, Japan
July 17-18 Honda Center – Anaheim, California
July 22-23 American Airlines Center – Dallas, Texas
July 26-27 Amalie Arena – Tampa, Florida
July 30-31 Prudential Center – Newark, New Jersey
August 5-6 THEO2 – London, United Kingdom
August 9-10 Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Updating List: Music Festivals of 2025

Updating List: Music Festivals of 2025

Olivia Perreault 5 hours ago
Read More
Lady Gaga Expands Mayhem Ball Tour With Seven Additional Dates

Lady Gaga Expands Mayhem Ball Tour With Seven Additional Dates

Victoria Drum 5 hours ago
Read More
Inaugural Tanglefoot Festival: Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks, Robert Earl Keen

Inaugural Tanglefoot Festival: Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks, Robert Earl Keen

Olivia Perreault 5 hours ago
Read More