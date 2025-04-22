BTS’s Jin Sets Dates for Debut Solo Tour Across Asia, U.S. and Europe

Jin has officially revealed plans for his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, marking a new chapter for the global superstar and BTS member. The multi-city trek will feature multiple shows in Asia, North America, and Europe.

The tour kicks off June 28 and 29 at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in Korea, followed by stops in Japan for shows in Chiba and Osaka. North American dates begin mid-July with shows in Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark before Jin heads across the Atlantic to perform in London and Amsterdam in early August.

Tickets will be available starting with the ARMY MEMBERSHIP PRESALE on Tuesday, April 29 at 3 p.m. local time. The general on sale for North American dates begins Wednesday, April 30 at 3 p.m. local time, while dates in Europe and the U.K. go on sale Thursday, May 1 at noon local time. For further details, visit RUNSEOKJINEPTOUR.com.

Jin’s rise to international fame came as part of the groundbreaking K-pop group BTS. Now venturing further into his solo career, he is getting ready to release a new album on May 16, Echo.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

Jin #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR Dates