Country artist Colter Wall has announced an extended run of his acclaimed “Colter Wall and Friends” tour into 2025.

The expanded leg adds 19 new dates, set to kick off on January 14 at the San Jose Civic in California. From there, the platinum-certified singer is slated to make stops in cities such as Portland, Seattle, Victoria, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Saskatoon before his final performance on March 2 in Edmonton at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The “Colter Wall and Friends” tour began on September 28 in Montanna and saw Wall perform nine shows. Additionally, the country singer is slated to perform on January 12 in San Diego at the San Diego Rodeo in Petco Park.

| RELATED: Josh Turner Announces 2025 North American Tour |

The tour extension follows a year of success for Wall, whose recent album Little Songs garnered widespread acclaim. This past year, he also headlined at several prominent country festivals, including Under the Big Sky in Montana, Two Sep Inn in Texas, FairWell Festival in Oregon, and Dusty Boots in Colorado.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, November 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also register for the Seated presale at colterwall.com. Additional presale opportunities will continue throughout the week, leading up to the general on-sale on Friday, November 15, 10 a.m. local time, on his official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Colter Wall and Friends 2025 Tour Dates

Sun Jan 12 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park – San Diego Rodeo

Tue Jan 14 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Wed Jan 15 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Jan 17 – Portland, OR – Theater Of The Clouds

Sat Jan 18 – Pendleton, OR – Vert Auditorium

Sun Jan 19 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

Tue Jan 21 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Wed Jan 22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Fri Jan 24 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre

Sun Jan 26 – Kelowna, BC – Kelowna Community Theatre

Wed Feb 19 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

Thu Feb 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

Fri Feb 21 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Sat Feb 22 – Duluth, MN – DECC Symphony Hall

Mon Feb 24 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

Wed Feb 26 – Saskatoon, SK – TCU Place

Fri Feb 28 – Medicine Hat, AB – Esplanade Arts and Heritage Centre

Sat Mar 01 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino – Grey Eagle Event Centre

Sun Mar 02 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium