Josh Turner has announced an extensive U.S. tour starting in early 2025 to celebrate his latest album, This Country Music Thing. Fans across the country will get a chance to see the singer-songwriter as he embarks on a 21-city tour, with Will Jones scheduled to provide support on select dates.

The tour is slated to kick off on January 16 at Symphony Hall at DECC in Duluth, MN. From there, the country singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Nahville, TN, Saint Charles, IL, Carterville, IL, and Denver, CO, before wrapping up on April 27 at Williamsport Community Arts Center in Williamsport, PA.

Additionally, Turner has three concerts left in 2024. The “Your Man” singer is set to perform on November 14 at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ, followed by a concert on November 15 in Jim Thorpe, PA, and his final performance of the year on November 16 in Portsmouth, VA, at Rivers Casino Portsmouth Event Center.

Released on August 16, 2024, This Country Music Thing follows his 2021 holiday-themed album, King Size Manger, which charted at #14 on Billboard’s Country chart. This Country Music Thing features collaborations with artists like John Anderson, Kris Kristofferson, Chris Janson, Allison Moorer, Randy Travis, Runaway June, and Maddie & Tae.

A complete list of Turner’s tour dates can be found below:

Josh Turner Tour Dates

Nov 14, 2024 – Mayo Performing Arts Center – Morristown, NJ

Nov 15, 2024 – Penns Peak – Jim Thorpe, PA

Nov 16, 2024 – Rivers Casino Portsmouth Event Center – Portsmouth, VA

Jan 16, 2025 – Symphony Hall At DECC – Duluth, MN

Jan 17, 2025 – Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center – Mankato, MN

Jan 18, 2025 – Crystal Grand Music Theatre – Lake Delton, WI

Jan 23, 2025 – McClaren Hall At Wachholz College Center – Kalispell, MT

Jan 24, 2025 – Helena Civic Center – Helena, MT

Jan 25, 2025 – Ford Wyoming Center – Casper, WY

Jan 30, 2025 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Jan 31, 2025 – Josh Turner Crossroads Arena – Corinth, MS

Feb 1, 2025 – Boot Barn Hall At Bourbon Brothers – GA – Gainesville, GA

Feb 27, 2025 – Peoples Bank Theatre – Marietta, OH

Mar 1, 2025 – Arcada Theatre – Saint Charles, IL

Mar 6, 2025 – Walker’s Bluff – Carterville, IL

Mar 7, 2025 – Riverside Casino & Golf Resort – Riverside, IA

Mar 8, 2025 – Grand Falls Casino – Larchwood, IA

Mar 13, 2025 – Paramount Theatre – Denver – Denver, CO

Mar 14, 2025 – Pueblo Memorial Hall – Pueblo, CO

Apr 26, 2025 – Great Pocomoke Fairgrounds – Pocomoke City, MD

Apr 27, 2025 – Williamsport Community Arts Center – Williamsport, PA

May 31, 2025 – Liberty Showcase Theater – Liberty, NC