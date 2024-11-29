Rapper Denzel Curry is gearing up for a world tour next year. His extensive “Mischievous South” trek will include gigs in Australia, North America, Europe, and the U.K. from February to July 2025.

Curry starts his journey in Australia and New Zealand from February 21 through March 4 to meet his fans in Brisbane, Sydney, Auckland, Wollongong, Melbourne, and Perth. The Florida rapper will come back to kick off the tour’s North American leg at The Van Buren in Phoenix on March 31, followed by shows in Houston, Atlanta, Washington D. C., New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Kansas City, Seattle, Vancouver, and more, with a final destination at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall on May 9.

Kenny Mason, 454 and Clip will join Curry as supporting acts throughout his North American trek.

In the summer, the rapper will perform in European cities like Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Vienna, and as well as London, Glasgow, and Dublin in the U.K., with a closing date of July 9 in Hamburg, Germany.

The massive tour spanning over three continents will also mark as a promoting run, supporting Curry’s new album King of the Mischievous South, Vol. 2. The record, released in July 2024, is a sequel to his 2012 mixtape King of the Mischievous South Vol. 1. It includes the rapper’s recent single “Still in the Paint,” along with four new tracks, and features Atlanta rappers Lazer Dim 700 and Bktherula.

Curry fans can check out his official website for tour details and ticket purchasing options.

Denzel Curry – 2025 “Mischievous South” World Tour

Feb. 21 — Brisbane, AUS @ The Tivoli

Feb. 22 — Sydney, AUS @ The Hordern Pavilion

Feb. 27 — Auckland, NZ @ Shed 10

March 1 — Wollongong, AUS @ Yours & Owls Fest

March 2 — Melbourne, AUS @ Palace Foreshore

March 4 — Perth, AUS @ Metro City

March 31 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

April 1 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

April 3 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

April 4 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

April 5 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

April 8 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

April 10 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

April 11 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

April 12 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

April 14 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Springs

April 16 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

April 17 — Boston, MA -@ Roadrunner

April 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

April 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY

April 21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

April 22 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

April 24 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

April 25 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

April 26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

April 28 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

April 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 2 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 3 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum

May 4 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

May 6 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 9 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

June 3 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max

June 5 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

June 9 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

June 10 — Munich, Germany @ Theaterfabrik

June 11 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

June 18 — London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

June 20 — Glasgow, England @ O2 Academy Glasgow

June 23 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium

July 1 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom

July 2 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

July 3 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

July 7 — Vilnius, Lithuania @ Lukiskes Prison

July 9 — Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit