Rapper Denzel Curry is gearing up for a world tour next year. His extensive “Mischievous South” trek will include gigs in Australia, North America, Europe, and the U.K. from February to July 2025.
Curry starts his journey in Australia and New Zealand from February 21 through March 4 to meet his fans in Brisbane, Sydney, Auckland, Wollongong, Melbourne, and Perth. The Florida rapper will come back to kick off the tour’s North American leg at The Van Buren in Phoenix on March 31, followed by shows in Houston, Atlanta, Washington D. C., New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Kansas City, Seattle, Vancouver, and more, with a final destination at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall on May 9.
Kenny Mason, 454 and Clip will join Curry as supporting acts throughout his North American trek.
In the summer, the rapper will perform in European cities like Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Vienna, and as well as London, Glasgow, and Dublin in the U.K., with a closing date of July 9 in Hamburg, Germany.
The massive tour spanning over three continents will also mark as a promoting run, supporting Curry’s new album King of the Mischievous South, Vol. 2. The record, released in July 2024, is a sequel to his 2012 mixtape King of the Mischievous South Vol. 1. It includes the rapper’s recent single “Still in the Paint,” along with four new tracks, and features Atlanta rappers Lazer Dim 700 and Bktherula.
Curry fans can check out his official website for tour details and ticket purchasing options.
Denzel Curry – 2025 “Mischievous South” World Tour
Feb. 21 — Brisbane, AUS @ The Tivoli
Feb. 22 — Sydney, AUS @ The Hordern Pavilion
Feb. 27 — Auckland, NZ @ Shed 10
March 1 — Wollongong, AUS @ Yours & Owls Fest
March 2 — Melbourne, AUS @ Palace Foreshore
March 4 — Perth, AUS @ Metro City
March 31 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
April 1 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
April 3 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
April 4 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
April 5 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
April 8 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
April 10 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
April 11 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
April 12 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
April 14 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Springs
April 16 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
April 17 — Boston, MA -@ Roadrunner
April 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
April 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY
April 21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
April 22 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
April 24 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
April 25 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
April 26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
April 28 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
April 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
May 2 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
May 3 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum
May 4 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
May 6 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
May 9 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
June 3 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max
June 5 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
June 9 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
June 10 — Munich, Germany @ Theaterfabrik
June 11 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
June 18 — London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
June 20 — Glasgow, England @ O2 Academy Glasgow
June 23 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium
July 1 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom
July 2 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
July 3 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
July 7 — Vilnius, Lithuania @ Lukiskes Prison
July 9 — Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit