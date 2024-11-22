Elvis Costello has revealed a 15-date run across the U.S. next year with his Attractions/Imposters bandmate Steve Nieve.
The short outing kicks-off at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton, Pennsylvania on February 19. From there, he’ll appear in Wilmington, Montclair, Port Chester, and Ann Arbor, stopping at venues along the way like Ithaca’s State Theatre, the Music Hall in Portsmouth, and Woodstock’s Bearsville Theater before wrapping-up with three nights at Chicago’s Park West mid-March.
Presale tickets will be available throughout the week, followed by a general sale Friday, November 22 at Costello’s website. Fans can also score tickets via the secondary ticketing site Ticket Club.
Costello, best known for modern rock hits like “Veronica,” “Pump It Up,” and “Alison,” released a massive deluxe box set reissue of his 1986 record King of America earlier this year. He also dropped the album The Coward Brothers on Thursday, following 2022’s The Boy Named If.
Find Costello’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Elvis Costello | U.S. Tour 2025
02/19 – Easton, PA @ State Theatre Center for the Arts
02/21 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
02/22 – Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House
02/24 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre
02/25 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
02/27 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
03/01 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
03/02 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
03/04 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater
03/05 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater
03/07 – Buffalo, NY @ UB Center for the Arts
03/08 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre
03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
03/12 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
03/14 – Chicago, IL @ Park West