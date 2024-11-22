Elvis Costello has revealed a 15-date run across the U.S. next year with his Attractions/Imposters bandmate Steve Nieve.

The short outing kicks-off at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton, Pennsylvania on February 19. From there, he’ll appear in Wilmington, Montclair, Port Chester, and Ann Arbor, stopping at venues along the way like Ithaca’s State Theatre, the Music Hall in Portsmouth, and Woodstock’s Bearsville Theater before wrapping-up with three nights at Chicago’s Park West mid-March.

Presale tickets will be available throughout the week, followed by a general sale Friday, November 22 at Costello’s website. Fans can also score tickets via the secondary ticketing site Ticket Club.

Costello, best known for modern rock hits like “Veronica,” “Pump It Up,” and “Alison,” released a massive deluxe box set reissue of his 1986 record King of America earlier this year. He also dropped the album The Coward Brothers on Thursday, following 2022’s The Boy Named If.

Find Costello’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Elvis Costello | U.S. Tour 2025

02/19 – Easton, PA @ State Theatre Center for the Arts

02/21 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

02/22 – Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House

02/24 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

02/25 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

02/27 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/01 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

03/02 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

03/04 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

03/05 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

03/07 – Buffalo, NY @ UB Center for the Arts

03/08 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre

03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

03/12 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

03/14 – Chicago, IL @ Park West