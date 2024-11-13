Gillian Welch and David Rawlings are bringing their music to stages across the U.S. in 2025, scheduled to make stops in 25 cities.

The tour is slated to begin on February 28 in Santa Fe, New Mexico with back-to-back shows. From there, the duo is set to make stops in various cities such as Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Knoxville, New York, and Charlottesville, before their final performance on May 22 in Nashville at Ryman Auditorium.

The expansive tour is in support of their Grammy-nominated album Woodland. Their latest record has not only garnered a Grammy nod for Best Folk Album but also secured a nomination for Best Americana Performance for the track “Empty Trainload of Sky.”

Currently, Welch and Rawlings are wrapping up their 2024 dates with their next stop slated for November 20 in Louisville, KY. They are also scheduled to perform in cities such as Detroit, Pittsburgh, Boston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore before heading to Australia for a string of seven shows.

For those looking to secure their spot, an artist presale for select dates is scheduled to begin on November 12. The general ticket sale is set to begin on Friday, November 15. More information can be found on the Gillian Welch and David Rawlings official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings 2024-2025 Tour Dates

11/20 – Louisville, KY @ The Brown Theatre

11/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

11/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Temple

11/23 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

11/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater

11/26 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

11/27 – Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

11/30 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

12/01 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

12/02 – Concord, NH @ Chubb Theatre

12/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

12/05 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts – Zellerbach Auditorium

12/07 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric Baltimore

12/08 – Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall

01/23 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

01/24 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

01/25 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

01/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall

01/29 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall

01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall

02/02 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall

02/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

03/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

03/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

03/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

03/06 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/09 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Granada Theatre

03/10 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

03/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

03/14 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts – Ruth Finley Person Theater

04/02 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Walker Theatre

04/03 – Athens, GA @ The Classic Center

04/04 – Boone, NC @ Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

04/05 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

04/30 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

05/01 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

05/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Memorial Auditorium at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

05/04 – Richmond, VA @ The National

05/05 – Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House – Copeland Hall

05/07 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall – Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

05/10 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center

05/11 – New London, CT @ Garde Theater

05/13 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater

05/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium