Jack White is set to hit the road next year on the “No Name Tour.”
As previously announced, the tour will begin with a performance at Hong Kong’s Clockenflop Music & Arts Festival, followed by a gig in Vietnam before a round of shows across Australia and New Zealand. In February, he’ll head to North America, kicking-off with three shows in Toronto, two Brooklyn shows, and a pair of gigs in Boston. In March, he’ll play theaters in Japan before returning to the states for shows in cities like Saint Paul, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle. The run officially wraps-up in Oregon at Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn on May 24.
The “No Name Tour” is in support of White’s album of the same name. The record, released earlier this year, was slipped, unmarked, into bags of shoppers at White’s Third Man Records stores. It includes tracks “That’s How I’m Feeling,” “Old Scratch Blues,” and “Archbishop Harold Holmes.”
Presale tickets will be available on November 15, followed by a general on sale November 22 at 10 a.m. via White’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club.
Find White’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Jack White | No Name Tour
2024
11-15 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
11-17 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital
12-01 Central Harbourfront, Hong Kong – Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival
12-02 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Capital Theatre
12-05 Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall
12-06 Ballarat, Australia – Civic Hall
12-07 Melbourne, Australia – Corner Hotel
12-09 Melbourne, Australia – Forum Melbourne
12-11 Hobart, Australia – Odeon Theatre
12-13 Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
12-17 Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall
2025
02-06 Toronto, Ontario – History
02-07 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
02-08 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
02-11 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
02-12 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
02-17 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
02-18 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
03-10 Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Live Hiroshima
03-12 Osaka, Japan – Gorilla Hall
03-13 Nagoya, Japan – Diamond Hall
03-15 Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit
03-17 Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit
04-03 St. Louis, MO – The Factory
04-04 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
04-05 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
04-07 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
04-08 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
04-10 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
04-11 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
04-12 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
04-13 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
04-15 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
04-16 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
04-18 Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
04-19 Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
05-04 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05-05 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05-06 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
05-08 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
05-09 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
05-10 Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center
05-12 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
05-13 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
05-15 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
05-16 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
05-17 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
05-19 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
05-20 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
05-22 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
05-23 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
05-24 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn