Jack White is set to hit the road next year on the “No Name Tour.”

As previously announced, the tour will begin with a performance at Hong Kong’s Clockenflop Music & Arts Festival, followed by a gig in Vietnam before a round of shows across Australia and New Zealand. In February, he’ll head to North America, kicking-off with three shows in Toronto, two Brooklyn shows, and a pair of gigs in Boston. In March, he’ll play theaters in Japan before returning to the states for shows in cities like Saint Paul, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle. The run officially wraps-up in Oregon at Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn on May 24.

The “No Name Tour” is in support of White’s album of the same name. The record, released earlier this year, was slipped, unmarked, into bags of shoppers at White’s Third Man Records stores. It includes tracks “That’s How I’m Feeling,” “Old Scratch Blues,” and “Archbishop Harold Holmes.”

Presale tickets will be available on November 15, followed by a general on sale November 22 at 10 a.m. via White’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club.

Find White’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Jack White | No Name Tour

2024

11-15 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

11-17 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital

12-01 Central Harbourfront, Hong Kong – Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival

12-02 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Capital Theatre

12-05 Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall

12-06 Ballarat, Australia – Civic Hall

12-07 Melbourne, Australia – Corner Hotel

12-09 Melbourne, Australia – Forum Melbourne

12-11 Hobart, Australia – Odeon Theatre

12-13 Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

12-17 Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall

2025

02-06 Toronto, Ontario – History

02-07 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

02-08 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

02-11 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

02-12 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

02-17 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

02-18 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

03-10 Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Live Hiroshima

03-12 Osaka, Japan – Gorilla Hall

03-13 Nagoya, Japan – Diamond Hall

03-15 Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit

03-17 Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit

04-03 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

04-04 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

04-05 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

04-07 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

04-08 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

04-10 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

04-11 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

04-12 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

04-13 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

04-15 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

04-16 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

04-18 Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

04-19 Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

05-04 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05-05 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05-06 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

05-08 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

05-09 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

05-10 Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

05-12 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

05-13 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

05-15 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

05-16 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

05-17 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

05-19 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

05-20 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

05-22 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

05-23 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

05-24 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn