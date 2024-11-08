The 2024 edition of KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas is set to return to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on December 14. Headlining this year are The Smashing Pumpkins and Beck, alongside 311 and Sublime.

Other notable performers include sets from Jimmy Eat World and Franz Ferdinand. Additional acts include Australian indie-rock duo Royel Otis, AWOLNATION, The Linda Lindas, and up-and-coming artist bby.

This year, Almost Acoustic Christmas is slated to mark its 33rd edition. Initially held at the now-closed Universal Amphitheater, the event expanded over two days. However, since the pandemic, it has been condensed into a single-day festival, now held at the Kia Forum.

Beyond the music, Almost Acoustic Christmas is a charitable event. As in past years, proceeds from ticket sales will benefit two Los Angeles-based nonprofits: Para Los Niños and the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center. Both organizations are dedicated to supporting young people in underserved communities.

Para Los Niños focuses on providing education, mental health services, and community support to families, while the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center offers after-school programs and resources aimed at youth development.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, November 15, at 12 p.m. PST.