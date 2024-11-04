Lamb of God’s 2024 Headbangers Boat Cruise just wrapped-up, and already, the band revealed next year’s initial lineup.

The metal group will headline the third edition of the cruise, which will see the Norweigan Jewel set sail from Miami on October 31. The cruise will stop at Cozumel, Mexico before returning on November 4. Throughout the trip, guests will be able to catch performances from the metalheads of Clutch, Obituary, DevilDriver, Kublai Khan TX, Fear Factory, The Black Dahlia Murder, Crowbar, Eighteen Visions, and BRAT.

Additionally, Lamb of God’s Mark Morton is set to perform a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd with a solo band. Comedians Josh Potter and Saul Trujillo will also take the stage.

Presale tickets will be available to Headbangers Boat alumni first from November 11 to 13, followed by a general presale, running from November 14 to 15 and November 18 to 19. A public on sale is slated to take place on November 18 at 2 p.m. ET. Find tickets via the Headbangers Boat official website.