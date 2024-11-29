In collaboration with Stadium Management South Africa and Gearhouse South Africa, Live Nation has revealed its plans for The Dome.

The new entertainment venue is scheduled to open in January 2025 in Johannesburg, situated in Nasrec, adjacent to the iconic FNB Stadium. With a capacity exceeding 10,500, The Dome will be South Africa’s largest dedicated live entertainment venue. It also marks Live Nation’s first permanent venue in Africa.

Justin Van Wyk, CEO of Live Nation South Africa, highlighted the venue’s significance.

“The Dome fills a critical gap in South Africa’s live entertainment scene, creating a unique space that will support pan-African talent,” Van Wyk said. “The venue will provide new opportunities to connect emerging and established artists with a new demographic of South African fans.”

The Dome boasts over 6,000 square meters of multi-purpose space, making it suitable for a variety of events beyond concerts. From conferences and exhibitions to banquets and product launches, the venue’s versatility is expected to attract a broad spectrum of industries.

In addition to hosting events, The Dome is expected to drive economic growth in the region. By creating jobs, supporting local businesses, and launching community initiatives, the venue aims to have a positive and lasting impact on Johannesburg and the Gauteng Province.

| RELATED: Live Nation Acquires MEO Arena in Portugal |

Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management South Africa, emphasized the broader vision behind The Dome, stating, “this collaboration with Live Nation and Gearhouse South Africa reflects our shared vision to not only host world-class events but also empower local talent, boost economic growth, and create a vibrant cultural hub in Johannesburg.”

“We are proud to contribute to a venue that will inspire and connect audiences, artists, and communities across Africa and beyond,” Grobbelaar said.

Additionally, the joint CEOs of Gearhouse South Africa, Ofer Lapid and Nasser Abbas, shared their enthusiasm for the project.

“As the Gearhouse Group we are proud and excited to be partnering with Live Nation and Stadium Management South Africa on this new venture,” the pair said. “The collaboration is fuelled by our shared vision, passion, and a commitment to service excellence, and we’re excited about the opportunities this venue will create.”