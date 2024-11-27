Live Nation has officially expanded into Portugal with the acquisition of MEO Arena.

MEO Arena, stationed in Lisbon, has a capacity of 20,000 and is one of the largest venues across Europe. Since its opening in 1998, the venue has hosted big-name acts like Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Adele, and Travis Scott.

Live Nation EMEA President John Reid noted in a statement that “Lisbon is one of Europe’s most exciting capitals, and we’re honoured to be a part of its cultural fabric.”

“With this investment, we’re committed to bringing more shows to Portugal, supporting the local economy and creating incredible experiences for fans,” Reid said.

Live Nation plans to implement renovations, including premium seating, skyboxes, dressing rooms and concessions, and hopes to improve the overall fan experience — making the arena more attractive for visits. Additionally, it plans to build on MEO Arena’s sustainability efforts by focusing on its environmental impact and increasing social benefits that fall in line with its Green Nation pledges.

Through the acquisition, MEO Arena will remain under its current leadership team. Jorge Vinha da Silva, CEO of MEO Arena, said that the venue is known across not only the nation, but the globe, for hosting major events.

“With this deal we want to build on the arena’s reputation as a cultural destination, and we feel that Live Nation is the right strategic partner to achieve this,” Vinha said. “I am really excited to enter this new era, not only for MEO Arena but also for Portugal.”

The deal aims to be finalized between later this year and early 2025.