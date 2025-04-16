UK Industry Insiders Villanize viagogo Despite Compliance in Anti-Resale Push

Photo by Dariakupila, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

A coalition of UK music industry groups is intensifying pressure on officials to impose strict limits on the resale of event tickets, framing companies like Viagogo as the primary force driving prices higher—despite evidence that event organizers’ own pricing strategies are a key factor in climbing costs.

Several trade bodies, including the FanFair Alliance, Music Managers Forum (MMF), UK Music, and LIVE (Live music Industry Venues & Entertainment), recently submitted calls for a cap on secondary ticket resale prices as part of a government consultation that closed April 4. The coalition claims platforms such as viagogo, StubHub International, Gigsberg, and Vivid Seats facilitate practices like “speculative” ticket sales, drip pricing, and other activities they say harm consumers.

In a statement, FanFair Alliance campaign manager Adam Webb alleged that Viagogo’s listings frequently violate UK consumer laws. The group submitted fresh evidence to regulators, including the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) and National Trading Standards, pointing to non-existent seat numbers and professional resellers posting tickets before they officially go on sale. Viagogo has publicly rejected the notion that it violates regulations, pointing to its successful resolution of CMA concerns in 2019 and claiming “full compliance” with current UK laws.

“Viagogo’s blatant disregard for UK law and fans during the consultation period is staggering. We need urgent action to protect consumers and make ticketing fair again,” Webb said in a statement.

FanFair was founded by Ian McAndrew and Harry Magree, who are both heavily invested in Twickets, alongside multiple industry insiders. Twickets, a price-capped ticket resale marketplace in the UK, would stand to benefit enormously from price caps being required by law.

Viagogo’s Response

Despite the outcry from industry critics, Viagogo insists it operates in accordance with consumer protection mandates and addresses any problematic listings that arise. “Viagogo takes its obligations under the law seriously and is fully compliant in the UK and with the CMA order,” the company said in a statement. “Our policies prohibit speculative listings. Any alleged speculative listing that we identify as being speculative is removed from our platform.”

Viagogo also reiterated that sellers found in violation are subject to permanent suspension, adding that the company “remain[s] committed to operating a safe, transparent, and lawful marketplace for fans to buy and sell tickets.”

The CMA confirmed in 2019 that Viagogo had addressed its outstanding concerns about how the platform presents information to customers. Still, the industry lobby asserts that more must be done.

Same Fight, Different Continent

Observers note that the UK debate mirrors a similar push in the United States by “Fix the Tix,” a coalition led by Live Nation Entertainment and its allies. That group advocates for new laws enabling event operators to impose near-total control over how tickets are sold and resold, effectively labeling independent resale competition as unlawful. Critics warn that such regulations could eliminate consumer choice, leave sellers at the mercy of one dominant player, and do little to solve the real culprit behind rising ticket prices—the event organizers themselves.

The Road Ahead

Supporters of a strict price cap—some suggesting as low as a 10% markup—believe it would help eliminate large-scale professional touting by removing profit incentives. Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE, pointed to polling that indicates only 12% of the public opposes a cap, while Tom Kiehl, CEO of UK Music, said it’s time to protect fans and “help grow the grassroots scene instead of enriching touts.”

Despite the momentum behind these calls, Viagogo global managing director Chris Miller has stressed that the platform is eager to work with promoters and organizers. He told Pollstar in that if a box office wants help selling remaining primary tickets, Viagogo stands ready to cooperate—on the condition it can continue to lawfully offer a resale marketplace where needed.

The UK government has not yet announced its next steps following the close of the consultation period, leaving the future of the country’s secondary ticket market hanging in the balance. For now, both advocates for resale restrictions and those highlighting Viagogo’s legal compliance and consumer benefits remain locked in a battle over how—and at what price—fans will get access to live entertainment.