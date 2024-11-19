Machine Head will head out on a massive tour across North America next spring, with Swedish metal band In Flames, Italian alt-metallers Lacuna Coil, and American metalcore group Unearth supporting them along the run.

The five-week trek will kick off April 5 at Fox Theater in Oakland before hitting cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, Houston, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, and more before wrapping in Canada’s Kelowna city on May 10 at Prospera Place. All the while, the band will additionally make an appearance at Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on April 12.

Just recently, the heavy metal outfit dropped a new single, “These Scars Won’t Define Us,” where they collaborated with their touring mates In Flames, Lacuna Coil, and Unearth. It marks the first track from their upcoming new album that is set to be released in April 2025.

Machine Head was formed in 1991, and band members changed over the years, except for the founder Robb Flynn. Currently, the group consists of Jared MacEachern on bass and backing vocals, Matt Alston on drums, and Havok guitarist Reece Alan Scruggs on lead guitar — who stepped in for previous guitarist Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka alongside Flynn on lead vocals and rhythm guitar.

Known for blending different types of metal music – groove, nu, trash, heavy – in their albums, Machine Head released their 10th and most recent album, Of Kingdom and Crown, in 2022, reverting to their groove and thrash metal roots.

Apart from their massive US and Canadian run, the metal band will meet fans at various festivals across Europe in 2025 summer, such as Full Rewind, Wacken Open Air, Reload, and Summer Breeze festivals in Germany; Bloodstock Open Air in the UK; Alcatraz festival in Belgium; along with Motocultor in France.

Fans can visit band’s official website for ticket purchasing options and more information, or score secondary tickets via Ticket Club.