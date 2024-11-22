R&B group New Edition has announced an extension of their Las Vegas residency.

The group is set to bring their music back to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a six-show series in February 2025. The new run is scheduled to include special Valentine’s Day weekend performances, with shows planned for February 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, and 22.

Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Las Vegas, expressed enthusiasm.

“There’s no R&B group quite like New Edition. Their exclusive residency at Encore Theater has set a high standard for Las Vegas residencies,” Reynolds said. “We’re thrilled to bring them back in February 2025 to continue delighting fans with their iconic hits.”

The extension comes on the heels of New Edition’s first residency run at the Encore Theater, which debuted on February 28, 2024. The group delivered 15 sold-out performances.

The six members of New Edition—Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill—reflected on the residency’s success in a group statement sharing:

“Performing for our fans and NE4LIFERS in Las Vegas over this past year has been a dream. Encore Theater’s intimate size allows us to feel a personal connection with our audience members and fans night after night, making each performance more special than the next,” the group shared. “We look forward to returning to the stage in 2025 to make new memories and share all that we have in store for our fans—including special shows over Valentine’s Day Weekend!”

Fans of New Edition can visit the Wynn Las Vegas website for details on ticket availability and additional performance information.