The Oak View Group is officially rolling-out its venue service offerings in the UK and Europe.

The OVG’s services include venue development, management, premium hospitality and food service, booking, sponsorship sales, marketing, and more for venue operators in the respective markets. Jessica Koravos, president of OVG International and Chris Granger, president of OVG360, will lead the services, with an international venue services team including executive vice president of venue management Rebecca Kane Burton, Sam Piccione and Alex Reese in commercial strategy and sales services, and Michaelis Fragkiadakis in hospitality innovation.

Additionally, vice president of booking and commercial partnerships at OVG International Gary Hutchinson will continue to lead content development and strategic partnerships internationally, while Katie Harel will join as vice president of marketing for OVG International.

The move to roll-out services in the UK and Europe follow OVG’s opening of Co-op Live in Manchester, marking the largest indoor concert venue in the UK with a capacity of 23,500. Koravos noted that since its opening, Co-op live “has welcomed nearly one million fans and is setting new standards for artists and fans alike.”

“Co-op Live offers an integrated fan experience from parking and ticketing to premium spaces that elevate fan engagement and generate valuable operator revenue,” Koravos said in a statement. “We are keenly aware of the challenges and opportunities facing venue owners. Our suite of service offerings is rooted in that knowledge and experience and paired with experts who have forged their careers in the European live entertainment and sports landscape, bringing real value to our clients.”