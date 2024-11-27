The three-day Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival is returning to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center next spring over Memorial Day Weekend to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The festival, set to run from May 24 to 26, will feature a headlining performance the punk-rockers of Social Distortion — marking their first appearance at the fest — as well as the English post-punkers of Peter Hook & The Light, and the punk rock group hailing from London, Cock Sparrer. During their set, Peter Hook & The Light will perform a “Best of Joy Division Set.” It also marks the final performance at the fest for Cock Sparrer.

Other acts set to perform throughout the weekend include Gang of Four — performing Entertainment! in its entirety — as well as The Interrupters, Power Trip, Flag, Frank Turner, Laura Jane Grace, Amigo the Devil, Cockney Rejects, Bad Nerves, The Damned, FIDLAR, The Adicts, Youth Brigade, and Lambrini Girls, among others.

Find tickets via the festival’s official website or score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free membership).

See the full lineup below: