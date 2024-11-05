Tears for Fears is set to make their return to Las Vegas with an extended residency at the Fontainebleau Hotel early next year.

Following the success of their recent three-show residency at the newly opened Fontainebleau, the British duo will take the stage once again at the BleauLive Theater beginning in late January. The winter 2025 shows are set to take place on January 31, February 1, February 5, and February 7.

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, the duo behind classic hits like “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Shout,” are set to promote their latest release, Songs for a Nervous Planet.

The new album features live renditions of their biggest songs along with new material from their “Tipping Point Tour.” Additionally, Tears for Fears recently released Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film), a concert film that hit theaters globally. They also recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Tickets for the winter residency go on sale with an exclusive Live Nation presale scheduled for Thursday, November 7, at 10 a.m. PST. Those who miss the presale window can purchase tickets starting Friday, November 8, at 10 a.m. PST through Ticketmaster.

Tears for Fears 2025 Tour Dates

01/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater at FontaineBleau

02/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater at FontaineBleau

02/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater at FontaineBleau

02/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater at FontaineBleau